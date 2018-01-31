ANALYSE THIS: Ashburton ’s Nkareng Mpobane

We analyse Nkareng Mpobane, deputy CIO at Ashburton Investments.

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Metrofile. When I first started in the industry, I remember a few of the senior portfolio managers saying to me "Nkareng, take a look at Metrofile." So I did. Though its share price has been lacklustre lately, I believe in the long-term story today more than I did back then. The bulk of its business is still in the physical storage of documents. But its move to digital processing and data storage could potentially set this company apart from its competitors. As we become a highly regulated society, this type of company could remain relevant.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be invisible.

What is your most treasured possession?

My coffee machine.

What was your first-ever job?

I was a cashier at Totalsports for a time.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

My miniature library at home. Books offer you the whole world.

What’s your favourite song?

"Titanium", by David Guetta.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

It was R1,160 and after presenting it to my mom I bought myself my very first pair of Nike sneakers. I used to live in my sneakers, until I met my first pair of heels.

What was your last purchase?

Flight tickets.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

1time Holdings, and I don’t want to talk about it.

What is your greatest extravagance?

My "can’t live without" massages.

Do you own bitcoin? And why?

No, mostly because at first I didn’t understand it. Then by the time I thought I had grasped the concept, the price performance seemed stratospheric. Having said this, I think that if I do dip my toes into this brave new world, it would be through ethereum, given its ability to execute "smart contracts" on its blockchain. These contracts are self-executing contracts where money, property, shares and many other assets can be transferred effortlessly and transparently — while avoiding a middleman. I often find myself wondering whether SA is ready for "smart contracts".