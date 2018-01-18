ANALYSE THIS: PSG Asset Management’s Mikhail Motala

If someone came to you tomorrow with

R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Brimstone. It’s an investment holding company exposed to a wide array of sectors (spanning health care, fishing, infrastructure and now education), so investing in it alleviates much of the diversification risk of investing in just one company. The management team are well-aligned and have a proven track record of compounding value over a long period. The share trades at a deep discount to intrinsic net asset value.

Which talent would you most like to have?

To be able to value bitcoin.

What is your most treasured possession?

My watch. I’ve been wearing one every day since grade 3, so I feel lost without one.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Youth unemployment. The current figures do not bode well for the future.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Phuthuma Nathi, the MultiChoice BEE scheme launched in 2006. There’s been significant capital appreciation from then to now and handsome dividends along the way.

What was your worst investment mistake?

PPC in 2013. It has continued to go down. A case study of where management got it wrong.

What’s your favourite song?

"The Way You Make Me Feel" by Michael Jackson.

On what occasion do you lie?

To myself, every year, when I say: "This is Liverpool’s season."

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

I think it was R600 for the week spent auditing, which went a long way as a student.

What was your last purchase?

The Disney Junior Surprise Slides game for my two-year-old daughter.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

Istanbul — a magical combination of intriguing history, buzzing nightlife and the most delicious food ... I’m adding to the hype here.

Do you own bitcoin? And why?

Unfortunately not. I find it difficult to invest in something that I cannot value and I tend to steer clear of speculation.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Tempur pillows. I spend a third of my life using them, so it becomes easy to justify.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would have worked more casual jobs during my high school and university years and spent the money travelling. You have so much free time as a student.