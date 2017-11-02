ANALYSE THIS: Absa Asset Management’s Ann Leepile

We analyse Ann Leepile, head of Absa Asset Management.

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

50% would go into Kenyan telecoms firm Safaricom, a certain stock of the future; 50% into a private equity-type investment in the health-care business.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Might I say the ability to eat anything I want and not gain weight? Seriously though, foresight. It would be incredible to see what lies ahead but I’d also want the ability to turn it off whenever I choose.

What was your first ever job?

At Stuttafords on weekends when I was in matric. My first proper paying job was at JPMorgan Chase. The derivatives desk in London in 2002 was the most incredible learning experience.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I am honestly stuck between the state of health care and the lack of quality education.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would spend less time worrying about what people thought about me.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Buying shares in MTN’s first BEE scheme 10 years ago.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

Once again I would put a large amount into a health-care investment. Quali Health. I would put another chunk into girls’ education; take my family on a first-class trip around the world; give some to a few of my extended family and my nannies; get the homeless guy I drive past on the way to work every day a house; and use the little left over to take my friends shopping.

What’s your favourite song?

Anything African. Salif Keita, Hugh Masekela, Oliver Mtukudzi, all timeless and warms my heart.

What is your most treasured possession?

Though I don’t actually own them, my kids.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I move my kids’ bedtime up by an hour.

What was your last purchase?

A property stock I was assured is hot. Let’s chat again in a year.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Our home and great restaurants.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

Iceland. Before I am 50.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

I earned R8 an hour at Stuttafords. It didn’t buy me much but life was fun and carefree.

Apple or Samsung?

Apple, all the way.

Name a place you’ve been to that lives up to the hype?

New York. My favourite place in the world.