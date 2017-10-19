ANALYSE THIS: Old Mututal’s Meryl Pick

We analyse Meryl Pick, retail analyst at Old Mutual Investors’ Fund.

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Remgro, for the underlying diversity at a decent price.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I’d love to be able to run faster. I have to work really hard just to finish a road race within the cut-off time.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Investing time into an MBA. Without it, I wouldn’t have stumbled onto this career, which has turned out to be a perfect fit.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

For my first full-time job, about R8,000. I didn’t do anything memorable with it: paid rent, bought groceries. I saved half of it because I was planning to buy my first car and I needed a deposit.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I think I could have been less serious at high school and varsity, but I wouldn’t change much other than that.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

I’ve probably lost the most on Anglo American — on a personal account, fortunately.

What is your most treasured possession?

Story tapes that I listened to during childhood, with matching books. My mom saved them for grandkids.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

A food tour through Istanbul, Turkey.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won US$100m, what would you do with it?

Buy my dream home and car; travel; give some away to extended family and friends; invest enough to take care of my immediate family’s needs so that I’d never feel as if I work because I have to, only because I want to; and set up a scholarship trust for underprivileged kids to get better basic and tertiary education.

What was your last purchase?

Lunch — a hake burger from Now Now.

On what occasion do you lie?

My most frequent lie is probably saying, "I’m fine" when I’m actually having a bad day.