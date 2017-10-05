Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Futuregrowth’s Rhandzo Mukansi

05 October 2017 - 20:19

We analyse Rhandzo Mukansi, interest rate market analyst at Futuregrowth.

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Of That Nature, a socially responsible, e-commerce based start-up organics business.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I’m a prolific footballer — in my head. I would wish it to life if I could.

What’s your biggest regret?

As far as investing goes, it’s not having converted my paper portfolios to rands and cents sooner. It’s a marvel how quickly you learn when your own money is on the line.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Undoubtedly the cows I paid towards my wife’s lobola. No market yield could rival my returns.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype?

London, surprisingly. The blend of old-school charm and new-age edginess is captivating.

What’s your favourite song?

Sade — By Your Side.

What’s your worst investment mistake?

Succumbing to fear and greed (and their blinding effect on sound judgment) in my earlier days as a young analyst.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I would fix our education system, particularly pertaining to its quality and accessibility. The bulk of SA’s ills can be blamed on our struggling education system.

What was your first job?

I coached soccer and rugby at my childhood primary school. My first paying job was as a sports coach at university.

