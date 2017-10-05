ANALYSE THIS: Futuregrowth’s Rhandzo Mukansi

We analyse Rhandzo Mukansi, interest rate market analyst at Futuregrowth.

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Of That Nature, a socially responsible, e-commerce based start-up organics business.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I’m a prolific footballer — in my head. I would wish it to life if I could.

What’s your biggest regret?

As far as investing goes, it’s not having converted my paper portfolios to rands and cents sooner. It’s a marvel how quickly you learn when your own money is on the line.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Undoubtedly the cows I paid towards my wife’s lobola. No market yield could rival my returns.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype?

London, surprisingly. The blend of old-school charm and new-age edginess is captivating.

What’s your favourite song?

Sade — By Your Side.

What’s your worst investment mistake?

Succumbing to fear and greed (and their blinding effect on sound judgment) in my earlier days as a young analyst.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I would fix our education system, particularly pertaining to its quality and accessibility. The bulk of SA’s ills can be blamed on our struggling education system.

What was your first job?

I coached soccer and rugby at my childhood primary school. My first paying job was as a sports coach at university.