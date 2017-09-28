ANALYSE THIS: Momentum’s Steven Schultz

We analyse Steven Schultz, head of investment marketing at Momentum

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Either a globally diversified health-care index or perhaps Google’s holding company Alphabet. Never underestimate humanity’s ability to innovate.

What was your first job?

I worked briefly at PSG, followed by Discovery Invest.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

Other than buying Apple shares early, absolutely nothing.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

I know it’s a cliché, but definitely education. Studying something relevant really does open doors.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won $100m, what would you do with it?

Try not to get kidnapped, which may be challenging seeing as I would be driving around in a Pagani Huayra. On a serious note, probably have lunch with Brian Joffe, invest abroad and embark on philanthropic initiatives.

What is your greatest extravagance?

My wife is somewhat of a foodie. Myself, I guess I’m more of a McDonald’s man. Needless to say we do a fair amount of fine dining.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

Jerusalem, most remarkable city in the world. Incredible place for those with an appreciation for history.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

I can’t recall the exact amount, but I am fairly certain that it went towards CFA textbooks.

What was your last purchase?

I think a pair of Adidas running shoes.

What’s the worst investment you’ve ever made?

Definitely Blue Financial Services, I’m still stuck with it to this day. Never buy the rumours.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

I’m with Elon, space travel sounds amazing. You did say bucket list.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Integration. We really need to start working together on the economy. Oh, yes and to get government to start listening to Investec CEO Stephen Koseff.