ANALYSE THIS: Madalet Sessions of Denker Capital

We analyse Madalet Sessions, multi-asset portfolio manager at Denker Capital.

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

It’s boring and clichéd, I know, but I would buy Berkshire Hathaway stock. The business is diversified, geared to growth in the US and managed by a culture that values all the right things — long-term sustainable value creation over short-term profits.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I wish I was better at persuasion.

What was your first job?

During my matric year and all through my first few years at varsity I made pies in my parents’ shop during the holidays.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

R800 a month and, unfortunately, it’s too long ago to remember what I did with it.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would have started hiking earlier on. There is so much of the world that can only be explored on foot.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I’d get people and politicians to value economic freedom. With this change in mind-set we could achieve substantial changes to outcomes for South Africans. At the very least I would like to see government shift away from producing things to paying for things. Introducing school and medical vouchers would enable the poorest citizens to gain access to the quality services produced by the private sector. This would make such a difference to the prospects of poorer South Africans.

What’s your favourite song?

"New York, New York" by Frank Sinatra.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

I’d like to see the Northern Lights in Iceland, go barging in France, sail the Cape to Rio, see the gorillas in Rwanda or Uganda, hike the Outeniqua trail, explore Eastern Europe, visit all of the US national parks … and so much more!

What is your greatest extravagance?

I take filter coffee and a plunger along whenever I go hiking or camping. Technically, I don’t consider this an extravagance, but I can tell that some fellow campers and hikers do.

What was your last purchase?

We ordered pizza last night.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Getting an education.