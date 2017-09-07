ANALYSE THIS: PSG Asset Management’s Ian Scott

We analyse Ian Scott, head of fixed income and fund manager at PSG Asset Management.

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

I would stay close to home: PSG. The compounding over the long term is outstanding, as is the diverse nature of the underlying investments.

What was your first job?

I started my career in the treasury division of Sasol Oil. I was tasked with trading and managing the forex book.

If you could turn back time, what would you change in your life?

I would become a value-based investor earlier in my life, knowing that fads, trends and hot stocks are not the best way to invest over the long term.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

While not an investment, a valuable principle I learnt early in life is that excessive debt is deadly. Compounding interest is a strong force that works in favour of the lender, not the borrower.

What’s your favourite song?

"Hello", by Adele.

What is your greatest extravagance?

Spoiling the family when there is an occasion to celebrate.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

Manhattan — it really does not sleep and the attack on your senses is hard to describe in words.

On what occasions do you lie?

When my wife asks how long it will take until the braai is finished. The standard answer is: "Just another five minutes, dear."

What was your last purchase?

I can’t remember, but I know I have become a valued client of Builders Warehouse of late.

How much was your first pay cheque and what did you do with it?

I think my first pay cheque was less than what a decent midrange cellphone costs these days. I lost it somewhere amid the stress of the Asian financial crisis.

What travel experience is on your bucket list?

Travelling by road up to the African Great Lakes region.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

I would like to get the people of the rainbow nation talking to one another about how to build a better country for our children and grandchildren. We need to hand SA over in a better state than we received it — plant a tree today to sit in the shade tomorrow.