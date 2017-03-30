Money & Investing / Analyse This

ANALYSE THIS: Mergence’s Nolwandle Mthombeni

30 March 2017 - 10:04
Nolwandle Mthombeni. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nolwandle Mthombeni. Picture: SUPPLIED

We analyse Nolwandle Mthombeni, Junior equity analyst at Mergence Investment Managers.

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Transaction Capital — this is a compounder with a great management team that has been able to generate good returns for shareholders.

Which talent would you most like to possess?

To sing, just so I can show off now and then.

What was your first job?

Economics tutor at UCT.

What’s your biggest regret?

Not prioritising learning a foreign language.

What is the worst investment mistake you have made?

"Investing" in a brand-new car as my first car. Within months my so-called investment had so many dents and scratches.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Relationships. I build them every day and everywhere I go. They are more valuable than money.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won US$100m, what would you do?

Keep $25m, then force my mom into retirement so she can run my foundation that would have five charitable causes that we’re most passionate about as a family.

What’s your favourite song?

"The Sweetest Taboo" by Sade.

When do you lie?

Whenever I go to my dentist.

Your greatest extravagance?

Wine. I have a weakness for great wine. When I come across one I love, I can’t just buy one bottle; I need to get the whole case.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

Kruger National Park. I think fauna and flora should be the first wonder of the world, probably because I have a mild obsession with the National Geographic Wild channel.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Gender inequality. I’m passionate about women empowerment. I was raised by a strong, empowered woman who was able to instill values that inspire me.

