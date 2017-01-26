ANALYSE THIS: PSG Global's Philipp Wörz

We analyse Philipp Wörz, equity analyst and co-fund manager: PSG Global Equity and PSG Global Flexible Subfunds.

If someone came to you tomorrow with R100m to invest in just one company, which would it be?

Berkshire Hathaway — having all your eggs in one basket is not an advisable strategy as in an uncertain and changing world it may go sour. On the other hand, Berkshire Hathaway, as a diversified and adaptable investment holding company, is a fortress in certain and especially in uncertain times, and will likely continue to compound shareholder value well ahead of the market over time.

Which talent would you most like to possess?

Being able to “ride” a bike like [street trials pro] Danny Macaskill.

What was your first job?

I was a call centre manager when I was 20.

What was the worst investment mistake you have made?

Buying into the story even though the facts all indicated otherwise.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made?

Naspers in 2007.

If you found a lottery ticket tomorrow that had won US$100m, what would you do?

I’d kindly ask the rightful owner for a finder’s fee, invest the rest (in shares, a home, bicycles and wine) and assist a charity.

Apple or Samsung (or Nokia)?

Apple.

What’s your favourite song?

It’s tough to pick one, but Green Day’s “Basket Case” is right up there.

On what occasions do you lie?

If I found a $100m lottery ticket ...

Your greatest extravagance?

Travelling — it’s the best education. Economy class though.

Name a place you’ve been to that lived up to the hype.

Hiking in the Ethiopian Highlands — raw, untouched nature.

If you could fix one thing in SA today, what would it be?

Primary school education, as that would have the most profound long-term impact.