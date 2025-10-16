Tharisa can go higher
It’s spending big to go underground, which has raised some balance sheet concerns. But as PGM prices rise, it seems a good bet
The irony of the government’s proposed chrome tax, aimed at encouraging local beneficiation of minerals, is that it punishes companies that do most to beneficiate. Platinum is refined to a purity level of 99.95% before it is exported from South Africa. Yet the metal’s miners face a reported 25% levy on chrome byproducts that occur naturally with platinum group metals (PGMs).
If that sounds like madness, consider the plight of the lesser lights of the PGM industry such as Tharisa. It recently unveiled plans to bring forward $547m in investment over the next decade at its North West platinum/chrome mine. Half of its PGM concentrate is refined in South Africa. It also beneficiates its chrome ore into metallurgical, chemical and foundry-grade concentrates, as well as for the stainless steel industry, at its site in Brits...
