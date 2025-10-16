More deals and more dividends for cash-flush Exxaro?
Exxaro’s new CEO is hoping clarity on the firm's capital plans will encourage investors to buy the share, especially if the coal price starts to improve
Exxaro Resources CEO Ben Magara is hoping a one-fifth improvement in Exxaro’s share price in following its half-year results August is the beginning of something greater. Earnings increased only a modest 13%, but it was a higher than foreseen interim dividend that got investor juices flowing. The expectation is that Exxaro will finish its 2025 financial year with a flourish — unlike the back end of its previous financial year, which was submerged in crisis.
Former CEO Nombasa Tsengwa had resigned in January amid claims and counterclaims of corporate bullying, low morale and a whiff of malfeasance among executive ranks. In addition, Exxaro failed to deliver on a diversification strategy...
