MOVERS, SHAKERS AND MARKET MAKERS
Following the money as shares change hands
Insider action at some of South Africa’s top listed companies indicates strategic repositioning, confidence and simple profit-taking
Over the past two weeks, AdvTech, Curro, Hyprop, Mondi and Pan African Resources saw directors and institutional investors adjust their positions — signalling confidence, profit-taking and strategic repositioning across some of South Africa’s top listed companies.
AdvTech prescribed officer Lenn Honey led the insider-selling activity with a sizeable on-market sale of 100,000 ordinary shares on October 7, fetching an aggregate of R3.44m. Institutional recalibrations were evident at soon-to-be-delisted Barloworld, where Silchester International Investors disposed of its entire interest in ordinary shares. The exit leaves Silchester with a significant sum to redeploy elsewhere. Coronation Fund Managers nudged its stake in Bytes Technology Group above 22%, while JPMorgan Chase reported holdings just over 5%, largely through cash-settled equity swaps...
