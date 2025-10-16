BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy FirstRand, sell US treasuries

FirstRand is one of South Africa’s leading banking groups, with a consistently best-in-class return on equity of the big four South African banks (at more than 20%). The group is a market leader in commercial banking and has a robust franchise in the corporate space. Strong private equity investing activities add to the group’s returns. The stock has underperformed its peers recently due to uncertainty created by the size of the fine to be levied by the FCA in the UK due to the nondisclosure of commissions on vehicle finance loans issued by Aldermore Group Plc. FirstRand has provisioned £240m, which the group considers conservative. Whatever fine is levied, it will not affect longer-term operations. The SA economy is expected to grow more vigorously over the next five years and FirstRand will benefit through increased lending and transactional activity. With a 7% forecast dividend yield and a modest 9.6 forward earnings multiple, the valuation is attractive.
SELL: US treasuries
US long bond yields have not risen enough, given the longer-term impact on the economy of the Trump administration’s economic policies. In the short term the impact of higher tariffs on US inflation and growth has been less than initially feared, but inflation is starting to rise with CPI close to 3.5% as companies gradually increase prices as the reality of higher tariffs begins to bite into profit margins. Higher inflation may make the Fed hesitant to cut interest rates as much as the market expects. Furthermore, the US aggregate trade flows with the rest of the world will decline as other countries increase mutual trade, decreasing the dynamism of the US economy. Trump’s anti-migration policy may result in no net migration to the US this year — the first time since the Great Depression. Historically, migrants have added to the strong growth and productivity of the US economy. The country will also lose highly skilled immigrants, who are dissuaded by the $100,000 cost of a work visa. Ultimately, the US is becoming more protectionist and isolationist. This will affect economic growth, causing bond yields to rise as forecast GDP slows and inflation remains high, resulting in declining bond prices.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy FirstRand, sell US treasuries
Rowan Williams, chief investment officer at Nitrogen Fund Managers, on what the smart money is doing
BUY: FirstRand
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.