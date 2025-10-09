Vukile: Add Spain, all gain
The mall owner has hit the sweet spot, cashing in on Spain and Portugal’s vibrant shopping culture and South Africa’s essential-needs retail sector
09 October 2025 - 05:00
If you’re looking for a real estate stock that consistently pips the pack, Vukile Property Fund ticks the boxes.
The mall owner, whose R51bn portfolio is split roughly 65/35 between Iberia and South Africa, ranks among the top five South Africa-based real estate investment trusts (Reits) year to date in terms of total returns — and also features in the top five over three, five and 10 years, according to the SA Reit Association. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.