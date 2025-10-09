THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Nike treads cautiously on its turnaround
The famous athletic footwear brand seems on track for recovery, but it still has a long way to go
Over the past decade, Nike’s share price has managed a dismal compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of just 2%. Even if you include dividends, you get a disappointing outcome. It’s a cautionary tale for investors who assume that top brands are always good investments.
The CAGR doesn’t tell the full story. During the pandemic, Nike rose from sub-$70 in March 2020 to more than $170 by the end of 2021. There are many examples in the market of excellent returns over that period, fuelled by unprecedented levels of monetary stimulus. Nike is a standout example, as the returns were also driven by the market’s assumption that Nike’s direct-to-consumer strategy was going to transform the business...
