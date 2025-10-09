YOUR MONEY
SIMON BROWN: In defence of Capitec — it is not expensive, but it’s not cheap either
It deserves its premium to the other banks. It makes a lot more money off its equity base, and investors reward it for that
There are broadly two types of investors in the Capitec* world: those who own the stock and love it, and the rest, who don’t own and either hate the stock (because of missed returns) or hate themselves (also because of missed returns).
It is said that the stock is expensive and always has been. An earnings multiple in the mid-20s and a price-to-book (PB) ratio of more than seven are crazy numbers, especially when compared with South Africa’s other large banks. Absa and Nedbank have PBs of less than one and earnings multiples of about six, Standard Bank has a PB of 1.4 and an earnings multiple of almost nine, while the other darling of local banking, FirstRand, sits on a PB of 1.8 and an earnings multiple of just more than 10...
