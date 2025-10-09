Clientèle: Simple and affordable
The group has moved into acquisition mode with two deals that have widened its reach, deepened its expertise and boosted its scale
Clientèle has always been something of an anomaly on the JSE. A business that began in 1993 as a small direct marketing broker, operating off a single floor with a handful of agents, has grown into a fully fledged insurance group with multiple channels, brands and a footprint across the country.
It has built this presence by keeping things simple: products that are easy to understand, targeted squarely at the mass market, and distributed through unconventional but effective channels such as its Independent Field Advertiser (IFA) network. For years the company grew steadily and organically. But 2024 and 2025 marked a turning point for Clientèle, as the group moved into acquisition mode with two landmark deals that widened its reach, deepened its expertise and boosted its scale in South Africa’s fiercely competitive life insurance market...
