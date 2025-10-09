CHRISTO DE WIT: Bitcoin has matured — it’s time to rethink its volatility
The crypto industry has grown into a financial asset worthy of its place in the broader financial system
09 October 2025 - 05:00
Over the past few years, there have been instances where bitcoin has shown lower volatility than some leading technology stocks, challenging the conventional narrative that bitcoin is a highly volatile investment. Given its historical ups and downs, this narrative isn’t entirely unfair.
During bitcoin’s early years, the market was small and the investment base was dominated by early adopters and retail speculators — factors that made the asset susceptible to dramatic price swings. But things have changed...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.