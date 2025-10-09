After gold, is platinum the next best thing?
With every PGM share looking positive, what is the best strategy for this born-again sector?
09 October 2025 - 05:00
It was once common to describe the platinum price in terms of gold, the so-called gold-platinum ratio. Then came the global financial crisis in 2008. As automakers’ demand underpinning platinum shrank, so did the metal’s price. For 10 years, platinum languished.
This year it is back in vogue, assisted by a resurgence in industrial demand, described by one analyst as “hand-to-mouth” purchasing by automakers as their stockpiles ebb. But it is also being helped by investment demand, which is starting to surge...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.