THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Accenture in a Doge-eat-Doge world
Those of us who hoped the AI boom would carry the tech-focused consultancy to new heights have been sorely disappointed
I have a long position in Accenture, so it’s painful to look at the share price and its 31% year-to-date decline. It gets even more irritating when you consider the global backdrop of extensive corporate investment in AI, an environment that seems perfect for Accenture’s strategy as the leading technology-focused management consultancy. It should be absolutely cleaning up at the moment. Instead, the p:e is now below 20, compared with the 10-year average of 27 — the exact opposite of how most AI-related companies are currently trading!
This is a useful reminder of why my portfolio consists of a large number of smaller positions, rather than being highly concentrated. Everyone celebrates the famous fund managers who had concentrated portfolios, while conveniently glossing over the survivorship bias that is inherent in this approach. We don’t hear about all the other fund managers who blew up their portfolios by being deeply exposed to the wrong things. As Accenture has...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.