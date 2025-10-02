Shoprite banks on billions in profits
The absence of a deposit fee should be a factor in luring the mass market, where cash still plays a role
02 October 2025 - 05:00
Supermarket giant Shoprite has serious banking ambitions. The group reckons that within a decade as much as half of its profits could come from its fledgling banking venture.
Shoprite’s new bank account will carry no deposit fees, a flat R5 withdrawal fee, and will pay no interest. This makes Shoprite the only South African retailer to operate a fully regulated bank. The Money Market Account already has basic features aimed at the mass market, and a full debit card option with broader functionality will be available within a year...
