Movers, shakers and market makers
Shifting market shows confidence and caution
There was drama on the mining front, and plenty of buying and easing back as the A2X headed towards its eighth year
The past fortnight’s Sens announcements revealed more than routine housekeeping: fund managers are trimming, directors are buying, and contrarians are quietly circling out-of-favour stocks. From Coronation Fund Managers easing back at Bytes Technology Group to Ninety One doubling down on Cashbuild, the market’s shifting bets say plenty about where confidence is building, and where caution still resides.
One of the more notable adjustments came at Bytes, where Coronation trimmed its stake ever so slightly, slipping from 22.1% to 21.8%. It’s hardly a rush for the exits, but Bytes is still recovering from a near-30% price drop in July after announcing lower-than-expected operating profit in the first half of its financial year...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.