It’s harvest time for well-established Ethos
The path ahead is about extracting maximum value from the current stable of assets — with AI-driven fintech Optasia at the centre
02 October 2025 - 05:00
EPE Capital Partners, the JSE-listed investment arm of private equity firm Ethos Capital, grew its NAV by 30% to 857c a share in the year to June 2025, powered by strong portfolio growth, a series of realisations and continued balance sheet deleveraging.
On a like-for-like basis that includes last year’s unbundling of shares in investment company Brait, the uplift was even more striking at 61%, with the share price responding in kind, climbing 58% over the period and narrowing its discount to NAV to 22% from 43%...
