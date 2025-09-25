THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Proper returns from property
Tax-efficient, inflation-resistant and generally booming — what’s not to like about Reits?
If you pick any of the typical property sector ETFs on the JSE (the Satrix Property ETF is just one example), you’ll find capital returns of mid- to high-single digits on a year-to-date basis. This excludes distributions of course, which are a core part of the return in this sector. By the time you add them in, the returns are easily in the double digits. It’s been another solid year for local property, especially when you compare the performance with the typical South Africa Inc stocks in other sectors where the GNU shine has largely worn off.
But why is the property sector so vibrant? It comes down to the frameworks in place that promote capital allocation to this sector. South African real estate investment trust (Reit) legislation means that institutional investors (such as retirement funds) have tax-efficient exposure to property. The property fund itself doesn’t pay tax on profits, provided it distributes those profits to shareholders. In practice, Reits tend to ...
