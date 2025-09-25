YOUR MONEY - CRYPTO
CHRISTO DE WIT: Having conventional stocks on the blockchain is no token gesture
The US wants traditional shares to enjoy the benefits both of cryptocurrencies and normal market rules
Tokenised stocks are digital representations of traditional company shares that are fully backed by real stocks held in regulated custody. When buying stock tokens, you are not buying the actual stocks; you are buying a token that represents the stock, recorded on a blockchain.
Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart recently argued: “Just like everyone downplaying digital assets has been proven wrong over the last decade, those downplaying tokenisation will likely be proven wrong as well.” Major players, including Nasdaq, and several other banks, seem to agree, as a flurry of tokenisation announcements has come from their quarters...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.