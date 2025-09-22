Lewis has a healthy credit book, growing sales and market share Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Buy: Lewis
Lewis is a business that understands its customers. While many retailers are struggling, Lewis is thriving through its core business of credit retail. Its model of building store-level relationships, where salespeople follow up on debtors, is proving a key differentiator. According to its published metrics, its credit book is as healthy as it has ever been. Lewis has an experienced team, with the average tenure of an executive committee member being about 20 years. The market, however, has not rewarded the performance, pricing the group at an undemanding sub-5 forward earnings multiple. This disconnect presents an attractive opportunity, plus Lewis seems well-positioned going into festive period trade. You’re buying into a business with a healthy credit book, growing sales and market share, underpinned by a handsome dividend yield as a bonus.
Sell: Cashbuild
On the surface Cashbuild’s financial results seem stable, but a deeper look reveals a business facing headwinds from several directions. Its core market, the construction sector, is in a downturn, and its most valuable customers, small-scale “bakkie builders” who buy in bulk, are spending less. This fundamental shift is driving Cashbuild to rely on casual DIY shoppers, which is a more competitive and less profitable market. Cashbuild is in the process of closing/rebranding its remaining P&L hardware stores, which have been a headache since acquisition. Elsewhere, its inventory levels increased in the last reporting period, tying up additional cash and suggesting slower than expected sales. To add to its challenges, MR DIY is entering the South African market with offerings that will compete for Cashbuild customers. Considering these pressures, management has its work cut out for it in reigniting sales growth.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Lewis, sell Cashbuild
Steph Erasmus, investment analyst at Anchor Capital, on what the smart money is doing
Image: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Buy: Lewis
Lewis is a business that understands its customers. While many retailers are struggling, Lewis is thriving through its core business of credit retail. Its model of building store-level relationships, where salespeople follow up on debtors, is proving a key differentiator. According to its published metrics, its credit book is as healthy as it has ever been. Lewis has an experienced team, with the average tenure of an executive committee member being about 20 years. The market, however, has not rewarded the performance, pricing the group at an undemanding sub-5 forward earnings multiple. This disconnect presents an attractive opportunity, plus Lewis seems well-positioned going into festive period trade. You’re buying into a business with a healthy credit book, growing sales and market share, underpinned by a handsome dividend yield as a bonus.
Sell: Cashbuild
On the surface Cashbuild’s financial results seem stable, but a deeper look reveals a business facing headwinds from several directions. Its core market, the construction sector, is in a downturn, and its most valuable customers, small-scale “bakkie builders” who buy in bulk, are spending less. This fundamental shift is driving Cashbuild to rely on casual DIY shoppers, which is a more competitive and less profitable market. Cashbuild is in the process of closing/rebranding its remaining P&L hardware stores, which have been a headache since acquisition. Elsewhere, its inventory levels increased in the last reporting period, tying up additional cash and suggesting slower than expected sales. To add to its challenges, MR DIY is entering the South African market with offerings that will compete for Cashbuild customers. Considering these pressures, management has its work cut out for it in reigniting sales growth.
BROKER$’ NOTE$: Buy Bidvest, sell SA asset managers
BROKER$’ NOTE$: Buy Grindrod, sell RCL Foods
BROKER$’ NOTE$: Buy Prosus, sell Clicks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.