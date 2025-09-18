THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Acrobat or not, Adobe i$ batt£ing for balan¢e
Not even Photoshop can improve the picture for the company, which is being squeezed out by the AI invasion of its creative-tech sector
18 September 2025 - 05:00
A year ago, Adobe was trading on a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of more than 12.7. Today, it trades on 6.4. Watching a sales multiple halve in the space of 12 months is astonishing even by “broken growth stock” standards. What makes it even worse is that throughout that period, revenue has continued to push higher.
When a multiple unwinds at such an alarming rate, it usually tells you two things: first, it was running too hot to begin with, and second, investors are feeling very uncertain about the future...
