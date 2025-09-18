Montauk: Dark ¢loud$ over green promis€
Activist shareholders are taking on the board over the company’s valuation, transparency and corporate governance
18 September 2025 - 05:00
Montauk Renewables, the Nasdaq-listed renewable natural gas producer that promised a bright future from its unbundling out of Hosken Consolidated Investments, presents a compelling investment case in the burgeoning green energy sector.
Yet this thesis is being overshadowed by a high-stakes disagreement with shareholders over the company’s valuation, transparency and corporate governance practices. The dispute, documented in a series of letters, highlights fundamental questions for investors weighing Montauk’s prospects...
