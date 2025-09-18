How Growthpoint got it$ groov€ ba¢k
The property giant is regaining investor trust as restructuring efforts start to pay off
18 September 2025 - 05:00
After years of underperformance that sparked a wave of sell-downs by frustrated fund managers, sector heavyweight Growthpoint Properties is back on the earnings growth track.
Last week, patient shareholders were rewarded not only with a return to inflation-linked income growth, but also with a surprise increase in the dividend payout ratio. ..
