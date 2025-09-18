EPE ha$ options for fa$t-growing Optasia
The AI-driven fintech company is a swing factor in EPE’s valuation, and it’s exploring various exit alternatives, including an IPO
EPE Capital Partners is a small-cap investment holding company trading at a discount of just under 20% to its stated NAV. The group’s 7.3% stake in Optasia — an AI-driven fintech that sells its services to mobile networks and banks, which then offer them to their own customers (in other words, a business-to-business-to-consumer model) — makes up roughly half of that NAV. That concentration makes Optasia the swing factor in EPE’s valuation, and a recent investor day presentation by Optasia founder Bassim Haidar put granular colour to the growth story.
It also puts the EPE board’s stated strategy in sharper relief: create value, realise assets, reduce leverage and return capital swiftly and efficiently — now explicitly including “various exit alternatives, including a potential IPO” for Optasia...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.