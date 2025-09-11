Shoprite’s Sixty60 is $till riding the wav€
The delivery service clocked up a 47.7% increase in the year to end-June, accounting for a chunky 8.9% of supermarket sales
Sales in supermarket giant Shoprite’s high-revving Sixty60 delivery unit scooted 47.7% higher in the year to end-June — a remarkable achievement, considering the 58% growth clocked up in the previous financial year. Operating out of 694 stores (up from 539 stores a year ago), the delivery service is now used by households and small businesses.
The delivery service has become a cornerstone of Shoprite’s strategy. Sixty60 posted R18.9bn in sales last year, the first time the group released the quantum of these sales. Delivery service sales now account for a chunky 8.9% of supermarket sales, with more than 100-million deliveries completed by July...
