JSE’s vehicle groups face China ¢risi$ (or opportunit¥)
The situation is changing rapidly as Chinese cars, SUVs and bakkies climb the sales charts in South Africa — with cheap electric vehicles on the horizon
In South Africa and elsewhere, Chinese vehicles were until recently viewed with scepticism by consumers and industry insiders alike. They have now shifted from a marginal presence to a credible force across multiple segments. An initial trickle of budget-focused models from brands including Chery, GWM and BAIC has expanded into a broad stream. The increasingly sophisticated lineup spans compact city hatchbacks, SUVs, bakkies and, more recently, electric vehicles (EVs).
In the process, Chinese automakers have steadily eroded the dominance of established players, increasing their share of new vehicle sales from about 2% in 2019 to a significant 14% by July 2025. This figure probably understates their true reach because some manufacturers do not report sales to Naamsa. The question is no longer whether Chinese brands can secure a foothold in this country but how far their market share will expand — and what that will mean for incumbent players in the local automotive value cha...
