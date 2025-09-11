CHRISTO DE WIT: Why Eskom $hould p£ug into bit¢oin
Bitcoin could provide a practical way for the energy producer to stabilise the grid and generate income from it
In June this year, Eskom group CEO Dan Marokane made clear Eskom’s financial woes and hinted at possible “alternative” revenue opportunities. “The business has to reinvent itself and use part of this baseload in a manner that can help it deal with the remainder of its debt pile that is sitting around our necks,” he said. “We have to be looking at alternatives, and there are exciting opportunities around AI and data centres, but also within the space of bitcoin.”
The layperson’s first question: Isn’t Eskom struggling to generate enough power without adding more strain by plugging bitcoin miners into the grid? ..
