BROKER$’ NOTE$: Buy Prosus, sell Clicks

Mark du Toit, portfolio manager at OysterCatcher Investments, on what the smart money is doing

11 September 2025 - 05:00
Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Buy: Prosus

Prosus’s main asset is its 23% shareholding in Chinese tech giant Tencent. Tencent’s recent results confirmed that it’s still doing well. In its international gaming division, the recently launched Valorant mobile game brought in $1m on its release day. Ad revenues continue to grow, with the use of AI improving the returns from targeted advertising. Tencent is adding more integrated services to the WeChat platform, which has more than 1.4-billion users, increasing revenue from advertising, e-commerce and payment solutions. Tencent will continue to grow earnings at 15%-20% a year and trades on a reasonable forward earnings multiple of 19. Prosus CEO Fabricio Bloisi is heavily incentivised to actively grow Prosus’s other investments too. His main strategic focus is on the food delivery businesses, where he plans to double revenue and triple earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation by 2028. There may also be a rotation out of the US tech stocks, which will increase demand for equities like Prosus, which has its primary listing on the Amsterdam exchange.

Sell: Clicks

Clicks is priced for perfection, trading at 27 times earnings. It remains a well-managed business operating in a more defensive segment of consumer spend, but with lacklustre economic growth in South Africa it will be difficult to maintain earnings momentum commensurate with such a high rating. As earnings growth slows, the price the market is willing to pay for Clicks will also decline. Then there are the recent comments made in the Shoprite results call that it could use its Sixty60 distribution network to deliver pharmaceuticals. This increases the risk that the Clicks business model may be disrupted or at least that margins might be lower in future. For these reasons, we prefer to deploy our capital elsewhere in the stock market.

