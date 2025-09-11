Blu Label: Now for th€ hard ¢ell
As the controlling shareholder through a subsidiary, the distribution company will be judged partly on Cell C’s performance
Five years ago, few investors would go near Blue Label Telecoms (now known as Blu Label Unlimited Group). Its decision in 2017 to buy nearly half of Cell C — pouring close to R6bn into a debt-laden third mobile operator — almost broke the company. A once-simple model built on distributing prepaid airtime and electricity tokens was drowning in recapitalisations, impairments and endless questions about Cell C’s survival. The share price collapsed, confidence evaporated and Blu Label looked destined for Warren Buffett’s “too hard” pile.
Fast-forward to today, and the story has flipped. Trading at R13.04 a share, Blu Label has delivered a 307.5% gain over five years and a 168.9% surge in the past year alone, making it one of the JSE’s standout performers. Year to date the stock is up 123%. Its market cap has climbed to nearly R11.9bn. But the rally has been anything but smooth: in the past 30 days the stock has slumped more than 20%, only partially offset by a 6.9% rebound in t...
