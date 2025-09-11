BHP po$itively harmoniou$ on ¢opper vib€
Most of BHP’s big issues have already been tackled, so the group doesn’t have a need for extensive surgery
It has been three years into a copper price bull run, yet it’s surprising how troubled some of its largest producers are. Rio Tinto, Anglo American and Glencore, accounting for 10% of global copper supply, are each in their own way wrestling with fundamental questions over portfolio and leadership.
Rio Tinto CEO Simon Trott announced a strategic review only three days into his tenure. He succeeded Jakob Stausholm, whose shock resignation in May was, according to media reports, rooted in a reluctance to discuss a merger with Glencore. Rio’s board thinks the idea has enough merit to consider, as does the Swiss-based miner. Glencore CEO Gary Nagle recently made public his frustration with mining company valuation multiples, saying the largest miners were still too small to matter to generalist investors. Glencore abandoned a listing in New York because inclusion in the S&P 500 index couldn’t be guaranteed...
