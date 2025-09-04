THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Grouting fail$ in a ¢ra¢ked ¢orrelation
The market lumps Cashbuild and Italtile in the same underperforming basket, but this judgment is built on wonky foundations
In the local retail sector, a couple of names sit right at one end of the spectrum of discretionary vs nondiscretionary consumer spending. Cashbuild and Italtile have it tough because they depend on a combination that is rarely seen at scale in our country: first, consumers having money in their pockets, and second, being willing to spend it on property improvement or development.
We might have pockets of resilience in the retail sector, driven by such trends as the shift from informal to formal retail, but the DIY and building sector usually isn’t one of them. South Africa is infamous for onerous interest rates and tepid economic growth, which are anathema for companies with extensive retail (and especially manufacturing) footprints that are exposed to highly discretionary consumer purchasing decisions, such as redoing a bathroom or adding a room to a house...
