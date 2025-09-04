Industriou$ Huda¢o a worthy recovery pla¥
But how long will investors be willing to reward operational resilience without top-line growth?
Hudaco has long been regarded as one of the JSE’s more reliable compounders. Its niche distribution model, centred on importing and supplying leading brands such as Makita power tools, Partquip automotive parts, Cadac gas products and various bearings parts to both industrial and consumer-facing sectors, has consistently generated growth even in South Africa’s stop-start economy.
From headline earnings of R13.55 a share in 2019 to R20.12 in 2024, the group has delivered a compound annual growth rate of about 8%. Yet despite this steady performance, the share price has barely budged over the past year, trading at roughly R180. That leaves Hudaco on a trailing multiple of just nine times earnings — low for a company with such a long record of execution...
