ON MY MIND
CONWAY WILLIAMS: The $hift to Zaronia
The initial reception from investors appears positive, but it is too early to declare victory
South Africa’s R2.5-trillion debt capital market is in the midst of one of its most profound transformations in decades. The recent issuance of the first Zaronia-linked bonds by Absa and Standard Bank has fired the starting gun on the transition away from the Johannesburg interbank average rate (Jibar), a move that will reshape everything from corporate debt to consumer loans.
As a long-standing investor in South Africa’s debt capital markets, we are not just witnessing this evolution; we are an active participant. The shift to the South African rand overnight index average (Zaronia) is more than just a technical adjustment — it represents a fundamental realignment with a post-Libor (London interbank offered rate) global financial system, prioritising transparency and stability. With Jibar scheduled for cessation by the end of 2026, these first transactions are a critical test of the market’s readiness for a new era...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.