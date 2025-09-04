Movers, shakers and market makers
Busy market blows in power play$ and €xits
Datatec and Sabvest buys signal confidence, while a Nepi Rockcastle director and a Grindrod executive bank tidy amounts
04 September 2025 - 05:00
As August drew to a close, the tape lit up with everything from chunky director buys to institutional power plays — and more than a few eyebrow-raising exits.
Datatec’s CEO and largest shareholder, Jens Montanana, added 25,000 shares to his personal holding at an average R59.38 a share, a R1.48m outlay that underscores his confidence in the IT services group’s trajectory...
