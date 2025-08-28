The ‘Roodepoort Rocket’ still blazing
Full exposure to the gold price, disciplined cost management and a major expansion pipeline has already produced a 15-bagger over a decade
DRDGold operates some of the world’s most marginal gold assets, extracting metal from decades-old mine waste scattered across Joburg and the West Rand. Yet it is precisely this kind of operational leverage that has propelled the Roodepoort Rocket’s share price 1,500% higher over the past decade — a 15-bagger — on the back of a powerful gold bull market.
Its model is straightforward. Instead of digging underground, DRDGold mines the mountains of tailings — sand-like residue from more than a century of Witwatersrand mining — scattered across Gauteng. These dumps contain tiny quantities of gold that can be extracted economically in the right conditions. The company operates two hubs: Ergo, based in Brakpan to the east of Joburg, and Far West Gold Recoveries, near Carletonville on the city’s western flank. Together they span vast distances, linked by pumping and pipeline networks that transport slurry to central processing plants...
