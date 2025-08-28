SIMON BROWN: The many options for smart insurance

Saving money for rainy days and having an emergency fund is a way to obtain financial freedom. Picture: 123RF/GO PIXA
I write often about insurance because, though it’s a grudge purchase, it is important. However, we can, and should, manage it as best we can to reduce some of the costs.
For example: I insure my car but I also reduce my monthly premiums with a few tricks. First, to increase the excess and, second, I don’t want any bells and whistles, such as a rental car in case of an insurable event. Nice, but I can Uber or use my wife’s car. Cutting the extras I don’t need while increasing the excess saves me money. But very importantly you need to be able to manage the cost of the extra excess and Uber trips while you’re carless.
In other words an emergency fund is critical before you start tweaking how you insure yourself. Because with reduced (or no) insurance and no emergency fund you could find yourself in a heap of trouble, such as being unable to get to work so you can earn your salary.
I also insured my new fancy, and expensive, mobile phone when I bought it three years ago. In large part because breaking or losing a phone is easy but also because the actual cost of insurance was fairly cheap for the risks that I felt were being insured.
On the other hand I do not insure my laptop because it’s a lot less likely to be stolen or damaged and I can afford the replacement if needed. It wouldn’t be nice, but my emergency fund could cover it.
When I was younger with a much smaller emergency fund and my laptop was critical to my ability to work, I did insure it, and that came in very handy when I spilt coffee on it one morning.
I also don’t insure my household contents. In part because I live high up in a block of flats and the chances of being robbed are minimal. Further, if somebody did break in they’d mostly take some electronics. It’s unlikely my bed or clothes would be stolen but insurers don’t allow you to pick and choose what you insure or, if they do, they load the premiums. So I self-insure the contents of my flat.
We also need to talk about insuring our most important assets: our brain and our life. I know it’s grim, but it’s essential. Life insurance is important if you have people who depend on you financially. You will need enough to cover their expenses until they’ll be independent of your money (even if it’s from a life policy). No dependants or a strong personal balance sheet and this is not a worry. Your brain (or body) is what enables you to work and here disability insurance is important. These policies can be tricky, so read and understand the T&Cs.
The other point with insurance is that loyalty has no place in this industry. Be aggressive with checking quotes and calling up your current insurer to ask for lower rates.
