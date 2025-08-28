GOLD
Securing AngloGold’s gilded rating
Redomiciled in London and with a primary listing in the US, the miner is bridging the valuation gap between it and its international rivals
28 August 2025 - 05:00
South African gold miners have sought valuation parity with their North American rivals for decades, largely by chasing offshore expansion.
Gold mines in South Africa are deep, posing technical, safety and productivity challenges. South Africa’s regulatory regime is also unpredictable. For ambitious South African gold miners, buying shallower mines in Australia, the US and Canada holds the promise of improving the risk profile of total production...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.