Investors still betting on Eastern Europe
Despite being on the pricey side, Nepi Rockcastle remains a core holding in local property portfolios
28 August 2025 - 05:00
Nepi Rockcastle, the JSE’s largest real estate counter (with a market cap recently breaching R100bn), continues to under-promise and overdeliver on the earnings growth front.
The East European mall owner achieved a better-than-expected 3.1% uplift in dividend payouts (in euro) for the six months to June and last week doubled its full-year growth guidance to December from 1.5% to 2.5%-3%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.