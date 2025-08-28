CHRISTO DE WIT: The case for crypto in pension funds
South Africans are being left behind in a world where bitcoin and its ilk are viewed as legitimate investment instruments
28 August 2025 - 05:00
Two weeks ago, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that looks set to allow alternative assets into workplace pension plans. Private equity, real estate and crypto assets fall under this alternative umbrella.
The order would effectively allow defined-contribution pension plans in the US to include bitcoin and a few other cryptocurrencies as part of their diversified portfolios. More than 90-million Americans save for retirement in these employer-sponsored retirement plans. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.