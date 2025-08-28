BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy MAS, sell ASP Isotopes

MAS’s Arges Mall in Pitesti, Romania. Picture: Supplied/MAS
Buy: MAS
Unusually for a real estate company, MAS has not paid a dividend since the interim payout for the six months to December 2022. That’s about to change. With Prime Kapital having secured control after a protracted governance tussle, the strategic outlook is clearer. The MAS/Prime Kapital development joint venture, representing nearly half of group net assets, is expected to declare a special distribution, paving the way for MAS to resume dividends at its next results. Prime Kapital has signalled a clear intent to drive a rerating, highlighting capital allocation levers such as asset disposals and share buybacks to unlock value. While governance scars remain, minority protections are now stronger, and shareholder alignment with Prime Kapital has improved. On the ground, operational momentum is strong: low vacancies, solid tenant sales and positive rental reversions. At about €1.30 a share vs a NAV of about €1.90, with growing distributable income, MAS screens as a mispriced, dividend-ready opportunity.
Sell: ASP Isotopes
The recent JSE listing of ASP Isotopes brings controversy rather than conviction. Its planned acquisition of Renergen, a company already dogged by liquidity pressures and operational setbacks, adds complexity rather than scale, raising concerns around capital allocation discipline and strategic priorities. Red flags extend beyond this transaction. A detailed short-seller report by Fuzzy Panda Research last year accused ASP of aggressive promotion and overstating its isotope production capabilities. These claims, while contested, have damaged credibility and left investors questioning the transparency and track record of the company. Though the dual listing facilitates the Renergen deal and widens the investor base, the timing feels opportunistic given the group’s unproven fundamentals. Shareholders face significant exposure to operational risk, regulatory hurdles and execution challenges, with little evidence of sustainable cash generation on the horizon. With an elevated valuation and a questionable strategy, ASP offers more risk than reward, and is best avoided.
What the smart money is doing
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy MAS, sell ASP Isotopes
Richard Cheesman, founder of Urquhart Partners, on what the smart money is doing
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.