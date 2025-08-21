Why Iberia is still the place to be
It’s not too late to buy Lighthouse shares if you’re looking for a growing hard currency income stream
21 August 2025 - 05:00
Lighthouse Properties’ latest results reaffirm why South African investors should be exposed to Spain and Portugal, where consumers are still shopping up a storm.
The mall owner, which has aggressively bulked up its Iberian exposure in the past 18 months, last week lifted earnings and dividends by 7.9% (in euros) for the six months to June. ..
