Weaver’s still feathering its fintech nest
The company rallies on a rebrand and stellar interim 2025 results — but there’s more to come as integration adds products and customers
21 August 2025 - 05:00
Readers of FM’s April cover story on HomeChoice International — as Weaver Fintech was then known — where this small-cap leader in South Africa’s buy now, pay later (BNPL) market was tipped as a potential hidden fintech gem, will probably not be surprised that its share price has surged more than 40% since then.
The rally has been fuelled by the company’s rebrand to Weaver Fintech — a name that better reflects the fact that 98% of profits now come from its fintech ecosystem rather than its legacy mail-order retail arm — and by stellar interim 2025 results showing profit before tax up 48%...
