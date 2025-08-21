THE GHOST TRAIN
THE FINANCE GHOST: Just do it vs Get it On
In terms of brand positioning, Nike is now a turnaround story while On is a disruption story
The name may be awkward, but the shoes are impressive, sales are growing quickly and the company plans to become the “most premium global sportswear brand” — a lofty ambition indeed. On Holding is the Swiss premium athletics brand that is giving Nike (and other competitors) a serious headache. The shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: ONON) and are up 6.8% in the past 12 months, while Nike is down 7.6% over the same period. On’s return isn’t exciting, thanks to the tariff uncertainty that has obliterated the sector, but the outperformance vs Nike is substantial.
In many ways, Nike created this monster. The strategic missteps by the world’s most famous athleticwear company will haunt it for years. In both distribution and brand strategy, Nike allowed On to develop into a much bigger name than would otherwise have been the case...
